Redwood Investment Management LLC Purchases 58,215 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 58.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 58,215 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IRWD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $63,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 811,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,241,000 after purchasing an additional 159,543 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 10,401 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,831,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,639,000 after purchasing an additional 172,393 shares during the period.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

IRWD traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $12.42. The company had a trading volume of 19,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,371. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.94. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 22.80 and a quick ratio of 22.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.39.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 447.47% and a net margin of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IRWD shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $25,443.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 197,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,603.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $273,187.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 570,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,608,467.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,880 shares of company stock worth $325,973 in the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.