Redwood Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 48,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.67.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.47. 2,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,696. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.62. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.94 and a 1-year high of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $677.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.26 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 25.88%. Equities research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

In other news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $365,304.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,752.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,117 shares of company stock worth $2,951,631 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

