Redwood Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 155,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 210.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Shares of ACI traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.92. 3,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,248. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.90. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 137.75% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.35%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Albertsons Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.