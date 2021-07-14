56,593 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Purchased by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 56,593 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,000. Intel comprises approximately 0.7% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 62.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.12.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.83. 208,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,748,636. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

