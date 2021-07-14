Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decline of 94.7% from the June 15th total of 25,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

OXY stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,973,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.46. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.35.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -1.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OXY. MKM Partners raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.89.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

