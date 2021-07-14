Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT)

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 3,544 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 600% compared to the typical daily volume of 506 call options.

Shares of OUT stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,811. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.91. Outfront Media has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Outfront Media will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. raised their price objective on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OUT. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.