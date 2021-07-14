CNH Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)

CNH Partners LLC lowered its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 49,857 shares during the period. Just Eat Takeaway.com accounts for 0.8% of CNH Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com were worth $23,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in the fourth quarter worth $60,401,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the first quarter valued at $46,994,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 155.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,231,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,860,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 12,674,060.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 633,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,022,000 after buying an additional 633,703 shares during the period. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC grew its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,924,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $142,918,000 after buying an additional 468,220 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $292,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,941.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $132,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,097 shares in the company, valued at $342,926.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,975 shares of company stock worth $1,426,438.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GRUB. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research decreased their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to $64.25 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.89.

NYSE GRUB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,486,977. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52-week low of $17.45 and a 52-week high of $19.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.93.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $550.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.90 million. Just Eat Takeaway.com’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Just Eat Takeaway.com will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

