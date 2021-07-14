Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $5.03 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,942 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $5,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 488.4% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 513.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPYG stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.25. 15,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,354. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $45.53 and a twelve month high of $65.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.86.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.