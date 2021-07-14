Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 24.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 375,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,188 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 3.8% of Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $19,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHO. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after acquiring an additional 21,378 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 47,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 27,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 12,137 shares during the period.

SCHO stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.20. 730,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,511. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.27. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $51.63.

