CNH Partners LLC Buys 270,587 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 365.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,587 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC owned approximately 0.35% of CIT Group worth $17,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CIT. Norges Bank bought a new position in CIT Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,128,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,966,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CIT Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,379,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,660,000 after buying an additional 762,474 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CIT Group by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,293,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,448,000 after buying an additional 576,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get CIT Group alerts:

Shares of CIT traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,698. CIT Group Inc. has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $55.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.56.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.49. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.43) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. CIT Group’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CIT shares. raised their price objective on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CIT Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.06.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT).

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.