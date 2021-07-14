Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 4.6% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 3.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 0.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 5.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 11.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SUI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.88.

NYSE:SUI traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $180.45. 1,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.89. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.73 and a twelve month high of $181.67. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.23%.

In other news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $463,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $5,434,899.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,406 shares in the company, valued at $133,836,797.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,121 shares of company stock worth $8,356,915 over the last 90 days. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.