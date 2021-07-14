Ares Management LLC Acquires New Position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Ares Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000. ChargePoint comprises about 0.1% of Ares Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter worth $297,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter worth $259,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter worth $32,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter worth $40,050,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter worth $232,000. 25.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ChargePoint news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $38,111.44. Also, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 22,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $718,860.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,685,001.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,529 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,497. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHPT traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.61. 110,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,970,388. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.63. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.23 million. ChargePoint’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHPT. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ChargePoint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

