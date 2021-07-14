Ares Management LLC Has $14.18 Million Stock Position in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Ares Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) by 76.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,233,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,840,002 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment accounts for approximately 0.5% of Ares Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ares Management LLC owned 0.06% of BlackRock Capital Investment worth $14,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BKCC shares. TheStreet raised shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

BKCC stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.95. The stock had a trading volume of 498 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,822. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.06. The stock has a market cap of $292.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.78.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. BlackRock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 48.49% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $10.27 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

BlackRock Capital Investment Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

