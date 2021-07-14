Ares Management LLC Acquires 491,284 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 75.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,145,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491,284 shares during the period. FS KKR Capital Corp. II makes up 0.9% of Ares Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ares Management LLC owned 0.67% of FS KKR Capital Corp. II worth $22,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 7,316,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,456 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,201,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,677 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 434.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,839 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 939,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,339,000 after purchasing an additional 76,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 29,281.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,058,000 after purchasing an additional 921,482 shares in the last quarter. 29.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II stock remained flat at $$21.56 on Wednesday. 546,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,187. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 1 year low of $11.64 and a 1 year high of $22.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.25. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion and a PE ratio of 7.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital Corp. II had a net margin of 64.18% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.87 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s payout ratio is currently 103.77%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

