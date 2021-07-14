Ares Management LLC Takes $336.71 Million Position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

Ares Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,914,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,711,000. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. makes up approximately 12.9% of Ares Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ares Management LLC owned 13.89% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MYTE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter valued at $88,039,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter valued at $43,892,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at about $15,543,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at about $11,304,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at about $8,478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

Shares of NYSE MYTE traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.97. 3,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,975. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1-year low of $24.94 and a 1-year high of $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.46.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $198.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MYTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.