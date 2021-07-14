Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) is Ares Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 102.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,836,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 931,389 shares during the period. Owl Rock Capital accounts for 1.0% of Ares Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ares Management LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $25,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 3.0% in the first quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 41,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 51,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 3.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 44,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 11.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 157,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. 45.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

In related news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 114,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $1,639,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,855,205 shares in the company, valued at $599,366,535.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 167,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $2,396,194.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,137,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,402,369.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,966,010 shares of company stock valued at $28,427,664 over the last 90 days. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORCC stock remained flat at $$14.52 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,038. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.43. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $14.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $221.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.03 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 104.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.23%.

Owl Rock Capital Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

