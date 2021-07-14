Ares Management LLC Takes Position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,914,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,711,000. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. makes up approximately 12.9% of Ares Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ares Management LLC owned approximately 13.89% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at about $88,039,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at about $4,239,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at about $2,059,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MYTE traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.97. 3,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,975. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1-year low of $24.94 and a 1-year high of $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.46.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $198.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MYTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

