Running Oak Capital LLC Buys 544 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Running Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,330,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,025,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,138,000. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.95.

NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.27. 81,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,564,450. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $73.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.01, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

