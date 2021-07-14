$98.63 Million in Sales Expected for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) This Quarter

Analysts expect EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to post $98.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $99.63 million and the lowest is $96.94 million. EastGroup Properties reported sales of $89.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full-year sales of $397.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $389.70 million to $401.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $420.20 million, with estimates ranging from $394.61 million to $433.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EastGroup Properties.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.62 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on EGP shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EastGroup Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $902,822.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,338,418.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 107,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,400,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,033,000 after buying an additional 46,632 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

EGP stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.47. The stock had a trading volume of 989 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,828. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.82, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.72. EastGroup Properties has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $173.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 58.74%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

