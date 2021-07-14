Running Oak Capital LLC Acquires 11,223 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Running Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,223 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $5,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of G. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 171.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 22,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 13,927 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the first quarter valued at about $383,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 1.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 276,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 4.7% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 125,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 449.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

G has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.80.

In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $3,368,343.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,905,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $3,150,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 693,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,226,362.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,625 shares of company stock worth $9,638,944. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

G stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,207. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.41. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $49.00.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.57 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 8.41%. On average, analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

