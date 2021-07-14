Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,750 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,250 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUAN. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Nuance Communications by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 25.3% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on NUAN. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 169,400 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $8,908,746.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,430,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 20,828 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $1,094,511.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 825,830 shares in the company, valued at $43,397,366.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 258,390 shares of company stock worth $13,713,897. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NUAN stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.81. The stock had a trading volume of 44,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,253,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $55.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 143.87 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.86.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Nuance Communications’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.