Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Cuts Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lessened its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,887 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,217,000 after purchasing an additional 150,911 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,866,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 54,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 23,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $628,000. 28.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

NYSE:DELL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.72. 25,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,324,792. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.08 and a 52-week high of $104.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market cap of $71.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $3,011,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total value of $20,814,000.00. Insiders sold 3,579,761 shares of company stock valued at $358,387,724 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Sunday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.29.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.