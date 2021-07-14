Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Increases Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 190.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,573 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $5,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.31.

Shares of NYSE:FLT traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.76. 2,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,025. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $214.88 and a one year high of $295.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $267.91.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $608.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 31.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

