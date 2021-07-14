Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys 12,398 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 248.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,398 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $304,125,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,184 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,645,000 after purchasing an additional 864,482 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 971.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 555,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,429,000 after purchasing an additional 503,785 shares during the period. Finally, Scge Management L.P. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,139,000 after purchasing an additional 469,870 shares during the period. 59.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $263.09. 44,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,734,291. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.37 and a 12-month high of $269.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.41 billion, a PE ratio of -362.72 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 33,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total transaction of $7,209,133.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.61, for a total value of $1,313,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,670 shares of company stock valued at $41,533,229 in the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on CRWD shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $256.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.42.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

