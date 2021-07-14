Insider Selling: Zebra Technologies Co. (NYSE:ZBRA) Insider Sells 2,125 Shares of Stock

Zebra Technologies Co. (NYSE:ZBRA) insider Michael Cho sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.78, for a total transaction of $1,074,782.50.
ZBRA stock traded up $2.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $536.16. 1,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,793. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $246.83 and a 52 week high of $549.98.
Zebra Technologies Company Profile
Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees
Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.