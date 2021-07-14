Ronald Kennedy Sells 10,000 Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NYSE:PETQ) Stock

PetIQ, Inc. (NYSE:PETQ) Director Ronald Kennedy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $387,100.00.

Ronald Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PetIQ alerts:

On Monday, June 14th, Ronald Kennedy sold 30,000 shares of PetIQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $1,182,900.00.

Shares of PETQ traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,333. PetIQ, Inc. has a one year low of $24.42 and a one year high of $46.00.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.