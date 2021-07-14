Jennifer M. Foyle Sells 11,305 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Stock

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 11,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $381,430.70.

Shares of NYSE:AEO traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $36.76. 166,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,352,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 51.01 and a beta of 1.47. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.31.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 360.00%.

AEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth $147,000.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.