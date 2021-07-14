ZipRecruiter, Inc. (NYSE:ZIP) General Counsel Sells $375,360.00 in Stock

ZipRecruiter, Inc. (NYSE:ZIP) General Counsel Ryan T. Sakamoto sold 16,000 shares of ZipRecruiter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $375,360.00.

Shares of ZIP traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,054. ZipRecruiter, Inc. has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $26.71.

About ZipRecruiter

ZipRecruiter, Inc operates an online employment marketplace that connects job seekers and employers. Its platform provides various solutions, such as job posting, online interviews, job alerts, match scores, and application updates. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

