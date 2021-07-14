ZipRecruiter, Inc. (NYSE:ZIP) General Counsel Sells $375,360.00 in Stock

ZipRecruiter, Inc. (NYSE:ZIP) General Counsel Ryan T. Sakamoto sold 16,000 shares of ZipRecruiter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $375,360.00.
Shares of ZIP traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,054. ZipRecruiter, Inc. has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $26.71.
About ZipRecruiter
Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator
Receive News & Ratings for ZipRecruiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZipRecruiter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.