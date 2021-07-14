Brant Point Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO during the first quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OLO during the first quarter worth $106,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of OLO during the first quarter worth $263,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of OLO during the first quarter worth $279,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO during the first quarter worth $291,000. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OLO. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

OLO traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $36.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,868. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.75. Olo Inc. has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $44.89.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.59 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

