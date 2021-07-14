Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC) Shares Sold by Brant Point Investment Management LLC

Brant Point Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 189,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Yucaipa Acquisition were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yucaipa Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition during the first quarter worth $134,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition during the first quarter worth $207,000. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Yucaipa Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.88 during trading on Wednesday. 3 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,872. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.84. Yucaipa Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40.

Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

