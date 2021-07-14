Brant Point Investment Management LLC Has $2.56 Million Position in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH) by 918.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231,630 shares during the quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC owned about 0.89% of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions by 733.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at about $458,000. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DFPH traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 41,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,697. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00. DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $11.87.

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

