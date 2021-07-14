Brant Point Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Corp raised its position in Pool by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 2.5% in the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total value of $4,142,670.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,517 shares in the company, valued at $39,387,409.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total value of $773,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,655.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,757,571 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool stock traded down $4.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $466.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $275.06 and a fifty-two week high of $478.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $444.51. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a return on equity of 71.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.43.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

