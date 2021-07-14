John Kenneweg Sells 10,000 Shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NYSE:MASS) Stock

908 Devices Inc. (NYSE:MASS) VP John Kenneweg sold 10,000 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $392,700.00.

Shares of MASS stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,955. 908 Devices Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.26 and a 1-year high of $79.60.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.