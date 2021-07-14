Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Raised to C$12.50 at CIBC

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.44% from the stock’s current price.

VET has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$9.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$5.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.14.

Shares of VET stock traded down C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.51. 915,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,801. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.09.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$368.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$316.81 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

