Brant Point Investment Management LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Global Payments makes up about 1.1% of Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $9,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 46.1% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 260.9% in the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 27,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,823 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,623,000. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 38.4% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 8,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 10.1% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total transaction of $107,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,496,382.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.96. The company had a trading volume of 13,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.19. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.33 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.45.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 12.98%.

A number of analysts recently commented on GPN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.67.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

