Cannell Capital LLC Invests $9.02 Million in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 509,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,017,000. Porch Group makes up approximately 2.0% of Cannell Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cannell Capital LLC owned 0.57% of Porch Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,852,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,734,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,147,000. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRCH stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $18.03. 2,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,849. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.73. Porch Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $24.41.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.99 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $29,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 322,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,280,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRCH shares. Stephens started coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Porch Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Porch Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Porch Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

