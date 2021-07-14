Cannell Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,328,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,204,000. Arko makes up approximately 3.0% of Cannell Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKO. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Arko by 24,639.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Arko during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Arko during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arko during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Arko during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Arko alerts:

NASDAQ:ARKO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.39. The stock had a trading volume of 54 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,847. Arko Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arko Corp. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ARKO shares. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Arko in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Read More: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO).

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.