Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) Stock Rating Lowered by CIBC

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) was downgraded by CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$4.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$4.00. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Storm Resources from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Storm Resources from C$4.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Storm Resources to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Storm Resources from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.79.

Get Storm Resources alerts:

Shares of Storm Resources stock traded down C$0.08 on Wednesday, reaching C$3.78. 26,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,521. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.68. Storm Resources has a one year low of C$1.44 and a one year high of C$4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of C$460.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,150.00.

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$73.67 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Storm Resources will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Storm Resources

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Storm Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Storm Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.