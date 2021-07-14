OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Given a C$5.00 Price Target at Raymond James

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) has been given a C$5.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 49.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Haywood Securities lowered their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.75 to C$3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “underpeform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.48 to C$3.57 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of OrganiGram to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.90.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

OrganiGram stock traded down C$0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$3.34. 1,762,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,474,193. The company has a market cap of C$996.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.49. OrganiGram has a 1-year low of C$1.35 and a 1-year high of C$8.00.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$14.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.79 million. Analysts anticipate that OrganiGram will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.