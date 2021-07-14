Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target Increased to C$53.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.31% from the stock’s previous close.

GIL has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.70.

TSE:GIL traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$43.69. The stock had a trading volume of 57,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,749. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.67 billion and a PE ratio of -252.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of C$21.37 and a 12 month high of C$47.69.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.38. The firm had revenue of C$746.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$639.41 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 2.0899999234508 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 41,722 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.56, for a total transaction of C$1,858,982.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,949,440.99.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

