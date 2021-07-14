Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target Increased to C$53.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.31% from the stock’s previous close.
GIL has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.70.
TSE:GIL traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$43.69. The stock had a trading volume of 57,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,749. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.67 billion and a PE ratio of -252.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of C$21.37 and a 12 month high of C$47.69.
In related news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 41,722 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.56, for a total transaction of C$1,858,982.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,949,440.99.
About Gildan Activewear
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.
Read More: Portfolio Manager
Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.