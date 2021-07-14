Royal Bank of Canada Increases Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,032,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,318 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $239,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 292.7% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $122.87 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $89.02 and a 52-week high of $128.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.49.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

