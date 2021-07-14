Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,298,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,594,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,835,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,177 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 67.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,988,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,769 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Incyte during the first quarter worth about $40,635,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,032,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,871,000 after buying an additional 354,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INCY traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.34. The company had a trading volume of 696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,083. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.80. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $75.52 and a 1 year high of $110.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.73 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.86) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.20.

In other news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

