Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $1.24 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,357,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,576,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,811. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.26. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.99 and a twelve month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

