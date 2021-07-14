Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 141,209 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 29.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 620,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,209 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $174,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APD. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,140,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,008,912,000 after purchasing an additional 878,022 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,142,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,932,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,154,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.67.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $288.86 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $295.96. The stock has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

