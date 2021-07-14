Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58,095 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.75% of Zebra Technologies worth $195,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.43.

In other news, insider Bill Burns sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.23, for a total value of $2,526,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,011,170.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $9,784,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,776,963.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,413 shares of company stock valued at $19,012,148 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $538.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 1.59. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $246.83 and a fifty-two week high of $549.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $506.94.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

