Royal Bank of Canada Has $218.26 Million Position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,101,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 544,770 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 4.57% of Stantec worth $218,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 0.7% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 87,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 4.0% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 4.4% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 37,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on STN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Stantec in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.12.

NYSE:STN opened at $45.35 on Wednesday. Stantec Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $47.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.72.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). Stantec had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $674.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.17 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1346 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Stantec’s payout ratio is 14.46%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

