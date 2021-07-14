Veritable L.P. Sells 3,717 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Veritable L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,717 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.09.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.41. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.11.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.