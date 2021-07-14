CWA Asset Management Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 649.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,812 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,570 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 524,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,300,000 after buying an additional 16,573 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.4% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth $612,000. Derby & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth $1,277,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 30.1% during the first quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 95,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,261,000 after buying an additional 22,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $2.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $303.83. 72,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,961,551. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.76. The company has a market capitalization of $356.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.61, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.33 and a 12-month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total transaction of $2,631,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,053,725.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.55.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

