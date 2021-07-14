Raymond James Analysts Give (OPS.V) (CVE:OPS) a C$2.75 Price Target

(OPS.V) (CVE:OPS) has been assigned a C$2.75 price target by investment analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 97.84% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of (OPS.V) from C$2.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get (OPS.V) alerts:

Shares of CVE OPS traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.39. 24,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,144. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.39. (OPS.V) has a twelve month low of C$1.11 and a twelve month high of C$1.83.

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for (OPS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (OPS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.