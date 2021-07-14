CIBC Boosts Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target to C$6.50

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$5.75 to C$6.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.42% from the stock’s previous close.

BIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Birchcliff Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.95.

TSE BIR traded down C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.80. The stock had a trading volume of 769,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,806. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.11 and a 52-week high of C$5.41. The firm has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 240.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$185.61 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

